Disney Park Location Shuts Down, Won’t Be Open For Months

A Disney Park location has shut down for a lengthy refurbishment, not returning to Guests for many, many months.

If you’ve ever been to a theme park, then you already know to never count on everything being open. From Universal Studios and Six Flags to SeaWorld and Disney, Guests should always be prepared for at least one ride, attraction, or restaurant to be closed for refurbishment.

At Walt Disney World, Splash Mountain recently closed for good at the Magic Kingdom as Disney is getting ready to transform it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new experience themed around Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The ride looks totally different already, with Disney crews getting to work on the large-scale project.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Rock ‘n’ Roller coaster just closed for an extended refurbishment.

Over at Disneyland Paris, several rides and attractions have closed in recent months, ranging from iconic dark rides to family-friendly experiences. Now, another experience has closed, but this time it’s of the culinary variety.

Restaurant Agrabah Café has closed in Adventure land at Disneyland Park, and Guests will not be enjoying this space for quite some time. The cafe is set to reopen on June 2, marking a closure of over three whole months. “Follow in the footsteps of Aladdin for an enticing feast in the heart of a colorful, bustling Agrabah,” states Disney on the official webpage for the cafe.

Walls have now gone up around the cafe as Disney prepares to get to work on the extended refurbishment.

Of course, the Disney Parks and Resorts are always welcoming new rides, attractions, and experiences as well. At the Disneyland Resort, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway just opened in the revamped Mickey’s Toontown area.

This immersive dark ride uses a trackless ride system and some impressive projection mapping technology. The ride can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World as well and has been a big hit among Guests.

At Walt Disney World, Guests are eagerly anticipating the official opening day of TRON Lightycle/Run, which is set to open this April.

