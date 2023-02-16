Disney Outrages Its Biggest Fans With Latest Blunder

The biggest Disney fans in the world were left disappointed following the latest blunder.

Disney is home to many popular entertainment properties, including Disney Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilms, and much more. The most popular of all these branches in The Walt Disney Company is the Parks division, which houses several Disney Resorts all around the country, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Disney fans from all around the world visit the Disney Parks regularly, and they keep up with all the latest happenings going on inside the theme parks.

The biggest fans, of course, are Gold Members in the D23 fan club.

D23 offers many unique events for its membership throughout the year, and its latest event left many fans disappointed.

Tickets to preview the highly-anticipated TRON Lightcyle / Run at Magic Kingdom as a D23 Gold Member went on sale on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. They sold out less than four minutes later.

Disney changed the system for how tickets can be reserved, making it a random process rather than a “first-come, first-served” process. Because of this, it made it nearly impossible for D23 Gold Members to score tickets to the preview, unless they just so happened to be lucky.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Event Includes:

Complimentary parking at the Transportation Ticket Center

Park admission with park reservation to Magic Kingdom after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Light refreshment for all Gold members in attendance

Exclusive entry to preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Commemorative keepsake from the Grid

Check-in opens at the Transportation Ticket Center (TTC) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with park admission beginning directly after Gold members receive their credentials and continue to Magic Kingdom Park via monorail or ferry. Gold Members can explore the rest of Tomorrowland up until the event begins at 6:30 p.m. where they will be able to enter the entrance to the attraction. From there, D23 Gold Members can experience TRON Lightcycle / Run until 8:30 p.m.

TRON Lightcycle / Run will give you a chance to climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.

Scheduled to open April 4, 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

When the attraction opens this spring, a virtual queue will be in place when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens on April 4, 2023. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue will not be available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours.

Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue.

Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

