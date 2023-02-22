“Disney Adult” Gives PSA About Following Rules to Other Guests, “Do Not Irritate Me”

“Disney Adults” have become an online punching page in many social circles. One woman was mocked for crying when she hugged Pluto at EPCOT for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Disney Parks. Another Guest became a meme after she teared up at the sight of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. One couple was scrutinized for a controversial engagement at Disneyland Paris.

Still, Walt Disney aimed for his Parks to welcome Guests of all ages. He even spoke fondly of childless adults at Disneyland Park! To this day, thousands of adults enjoy Disney Parks without children.

One self-described “Disney Adult,” Vic (@imthecatalyst), recently shared his frustrations about other Guests not following Disney Cast Member instructions in a PSA on TikTok:

“This is super random, but you know what irritates my entire life and soul?” Vic asked. “When you’re on rides like Rise of the Resistance or Dumbo, and you get assigned a color or a number, and you get on said ride, and the people who got a certain number go in your number, or another number or color.”

“I’m like, babes, you were assigned a color or number for a reason,” he continued. “Please do not irritate me. I will fight you. Stop playing with me.”

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed and expressed frustration at missing out on front-row seats or unique ride opportunities because other Guests didn’t follow the rules.

“Rules are only made for those that follow them,” said @josiecg16. “I’m a rule follower and get so irritated when people don’t.”

“This happened to me on ROTR and it actually delayed the start of the ride bc the other group didn’t sit where they were supposed to,” @lilyannmito wrote.

“For reals,” @msslytherin agreed. “That’s why I never get front row on rise. One day one day.”

Please always follow Disney Cast Member instructions when you visit Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.