Adult Guests Are Sleeping On This Disney Experience

Despite their intense marketing towards families and children, Disney has no shortage of experiences for adults. While some might debate that there is a difference between an adult Disney Guest and a “Disney Adult,” one thing that can’t be denied is that there are plenty of opportunities at Walt Disney World for grownups to get a taste of that iconic magic.

It’s a common opinion that anyone who says that Disney is just for kids is wrong, and that’s a notion that only gets truer with adult fans sharing more and more experiences on social media. While many longtime visitors might be familiar with the nightlife at Disney Springs or the numerous bars and upscale restaurants on Walt Disney World property, some might be literally sleeping on some of the experiences offered when the lights go down in some of the resorts. The Springs might be the place to go for food, dining, and nightlife, but a recent visitor has shared a nighttime experience that no adult Disney fan should miss.

We’ve discussed some of the adult-oriented experiences, such as The Edison and Tiki Sam’s Grog Grotto, in recent articles. However a recent TikTok post shares a bigger and more bombastic slice of Disney’s nightlife that Disney Adults should definitely put on their to-do list. If adult Guests are looking for a magical, musical, and marvelous time, they need to head down to Jellyrolls at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort.

@pin_streetusa has covered adult-focused Disney experiences before, but their coverage of the Dueling Piano bar is like something out of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Instead of the Ink and Paint Club, however, Disney fans will find some incredible late-night entertainment after schlepping it through the Parks all day. While they’re more than likely going to be interested for Jellyrolls’ list of libations, the live musicians are truly what get Guests in the door.

With so much of Walt Disney World’s entertainment directed primarily at families, it can seem a bit unfair at times to see how often adult visitors are neglected. Fortunately, Disney is absolutely full of hidden gems like Jellyrolls that cater to a grownup clientele. However, just because its a hotspot for nightlife doesn’t mean there isn’t enough Disney magic to go around. After all, even the adults out there can’t resist their favorite Disney tune.

