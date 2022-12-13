New Coffee Shops and Eateries Coming Soon to Disney’s BoardWalk

Disney’s BoardWalk is an area of Walt Disney World Resort known for its dining, shops, and nightlife. It’s a quarter-mile walkway that serves as a great place to take a break from all the busyness and excitement at the Parks. Here, Guests can take some time to enjoy a good meal, play games, or find some entertaining street performers.

Though Disney has already announced several exciting updates to certain dining experiences at the BoardWalk this year, including BoardWalk Deli, there are so many new experiences to come!

First, according to Disney Eats, Carousel Coffee will be an invigorating new addition to the BoardWalk, where Guests can find coffee, tea, and delicious pastries. This location in particular will have Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee as well.

Though a full menu is not available yet, below are some drink items that Guests can look forward to enjoying in the future:

Dark Cherry Mocha Frozen Blended Coffee and Whipped Cream- This cherry flavor is a must-have in coffee shops, delis, ice cream parlors, and seaside getaways.

This cherry flavor is a must-have in coffee shops, delis, ice cream parlors, and seaside getaways. Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee with Whipped Cream- This seasonal drink is a frozen beverage with hints of cinnamon spice.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee- This beverage is cold brew coffee infused with nitro and is fresh, extra smooth, and dark roasted. This is where the coffee from the past meets popular cold brew drinks of the present.

This beverage is cold brew coffee infused with nitro and is fresh, extra smooth, and dark roasted. This is where the coffee from the past meets popular cold brew drinks of the present. Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade- This drink consists of fresh-squeezed lemon juice, mixed with pomegranate green tea and agave. It is served over ice and is naturally sweetened.

There aren’t just drinks to look forward to, either. Carousel Coffee also has some mouth-watering treats, including the Crunchy Raspberry Danish, complete with hibiscus fondant and raspberry, as well as some classic desserts, like Vintage Mickey & Minnie Sugar Cookie, Banana Bread, Croissant, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Muffin, NJ Crumb Cake, Bagels, and a Mickey Brownie.

Another sweet addition to the BoardWalk includes The Cake Bake Shop. We recently covered that this location is currently under construction and is set to open in 2023. This shop is owned by Gwendolyn Rogers, a self-taught baker with a love for Disney and cakes.

Not only will this shop have treats, such as handmade cakes, cookies, French macarons, brownies, dessert bars, pies, and cheesecakes, but there will also be savory items. In addition to the menu items, there will be afternoon tea as well. This shop will offer both table service and a quick-service bakery so you can enjoy these snacks and treats on the go.

What do you think of these new experiences coming to the BoardWalk? Which are you excited to try out most? Tell us in the comments!