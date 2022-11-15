Disney Reveals New Restaurant Concept Art, Opening 2023

Disney recently gave us a first look at an upcoming new restaurant at Walt Disney World.

Today on the DisneyEats Instagram page, Disney shared the concept art of the Cake Bake Shop. This new location will open at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn sometime in 2023, replacing the space that once housed the ESPN Club.

This location was first announced this Spring but has just given us a new look. According to Disney, “this restaurant will offer both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service, in a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk that guests know and love. “

Before closing, the ESPN Club had been a staple of the Resort since 1996. The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers is set to become the Resort’s premier bakery hotspot, “And with this new sweet spot on the horizon, the BoardWalk Bakery will become a new sandwich shop for guests to enjoy a bite along the water’s edge, joining other current food and beverage locations like BoardWalk Ice Cream.”

This is all part of a multi-faceted refurbishment at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort:

This is just the latest development at the ever-changing and improving Walt Disney World Resort. Recently, EPCOT received a brand-new attraction in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Park’s first-ever roller coaster. in 2019, Disney’s Hollywood Studios saw the opening of the massive Galaxy’s Edge expansion, transporting Guests into the world of Star Wars.

Are you excited about this new location?