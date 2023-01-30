Wednesday Addams Actress Sadly Confirmed Dead

The pop culture icon passed away after suffering a stroke just four days ago.

The Addams Family is perhaps one of the most famous, and recognizable families, ever created. Known for their macabre nature and supernatural tendencies, the Addams Family was brought to life in 1964 in ABC’s The Addams Family; the series ran for two years until 1966. Based on the Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons, the series was created by David Levy and Donald Saltzman and ran for 64 episodes.

The series was responsible for naming and animating the characters from Addams’ cartoons, and since, the family has transcended its humble beginnings becoming a massive franchise with movies, games, musicals, and, most recently, the hit Netflix streaming series, Wednesday, with Jenna Ortega taking on the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s latest project.

But, long before Ortega became the morbid teen, Lisa Loring originated the character for the 60s TV series alongside John Astin as Gomez, Ted Cassidy as Lurch, Ken Weathermax as Pugsley, and Carolyn Jones as Morticia.

Unfortunately, Lisa Loring has sadly passed away. The news was shared by Loring’s friend, Laurie Jacobson, on Facebook. The post reads:

It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun.

It is reported that Loring died peacefully with her daughters by her side.

In addition to her role as Wednesday Addams, Loring starred in the ABC sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton, and as Cricket Montgomery in As the World Turns on CBS. She also had parts in the slasher movies Blood Frenzy (1987), Savage Harbor (1987), and Iced (1988).

