Universal Scares Fans With Latest Report, Questions Grow

There are few places more iconic than visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Florida is part of Universal Orlando Resort, which also houses Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. The Orlando Resort is also in the midst of construction on Epic Universe, a new theme park that will open in 2025. At the Florida theme park, you can enjoy attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.

Universal Studios Hollywood is a standalone theme park with two lots– an Upper lot and Lower lot– that house attractions like Jurassic World: The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, The Secret Life of Pets: Unleashed, and The World Famous Studio Lot Tour.

While many of the attractions are different, there are also many things that are the same, like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, for example.

One of the most popular offerings at both places is none other than Halloween Horror Nights. The popular After-Hours event, which takes place every September and October, comes back with unique haunted houses, themes, and scare zones each year.

Halloween Horror Nights draws in millions of visitors at both theme parks every fall and now it seems that Universal has even bigger plans for the popular event.

Giant Freakin’ Robot is reporting that Universal Pictures is currently in the midst of planning a Halloween Horror Nights movie with Michael Kennedy (a writer known for projects like Freaky (2020) and the Bordertown television series).

“Our trusted and proven sources tell us Universal Studios has a Halloween Horror Nights movie in development — presumably based on the annual theme park event — with Michael Kennedy writing the script. The film will see monsters crawling out of the woodwork on Halloween to wreak havoc and give the innocents of the world something a bit bloodier than free candy.”

This report, of course, leaves fans with more questions than answers. Will the movie itself be based on Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and, perhaps, the “haunted houses” somehow come to life? Will this be a situation where Guests are “heading into haunted houses” and not returning?

Perhaps, this won’t necessarily be based on the theme park event and, instead, will be more about the monsters that have been featured at Halloween Horror Nights in the past.

Either way, it’s certainly something that has given fans plenty of questions to ponder.

What do you think of this idea? Let us know in the comments!