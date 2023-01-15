Universal Orlando’s Iconic Symbol Left Completely Removed

Orlando is a popular tourist location where Guests can visit Legoland, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Universal, and many more theme parks.

The Epicentre Of Awesome, or best known as Universal’s Citywalk, is where unforgettable family entertainment meets restaurants that don’t just make you say “Yum,” but “Wow.” Universal is visited by thousands of Guests each and every day. When Guests head over to Universal’s theme parks– which include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– they will walk through CityWalk, which includes restaurants, shopping locations, clubs, and a new escape room.

The new escape room is called Universal’s Great Movie Escape. This escape room is described as follows:

“Now Guests can escape into the movies like never before. Find yourself in a secret genetics lab and use your wits to avoid becoming the prey in Jurassic World: Escape. Or stop Biff Tannen from sabotaging the timeline in Back to the Future: OUTATIME. This is no ordinary escape room experience.”

The Escape room is a separately ticketed experience. Not valid for theme park admission. Pricing and availability vary depending on the time, date, and product selection.

Universal Orlando has had projects in the works at CityWalk for quite some time now. The Universal Studios Store which serves as Guests’ one-stop shop to purchase anything Universal, was being remodeled and moved to a giant location on the right side of CityWalk. While the old Universal gift shop has not been torn down, it was repurposed as the Universal Legacy Store.

When Guests first walk into Citywalk, there was a welcome sign, which can be seen in the picture below:

However, Universal has removed the letters and now closed up all the holes left over from the sign.

The Universal Orlando entrance sign at CityWalk appears to be permanently gone. All of the holes leftover from the previous sign have been filled in! pic.twitter.com/7btpaq8iD1 — Theme Park Shark 🎢🦈 (@ThemeParkShark) January 14, 2023

The iconic sign is something that hardcore Universal fans love seeing as they make their way off the moving walkways and into Universal’s CityWalk, but now they’ll have to look toward the future for a potential replacement, if one happens at all.

Do you think Universal is updating this sign to add another or removing it altogether? Let us know in the comments.