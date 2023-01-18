Universal Studios Icon Finally Replaced, Debuts New Look

It’s back!

As many Guests may have noticed by now, there is a lot missing from the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Resort has been busy making announcements, revealing new projects, and closing attractions.

One of the most noticeable missing elements of the Universal Orlando Resort experience starts just before you enter, that is, the iconic “Welcome to Universal” sign at the front of CityWalk.

Above is a photo of what the sign used to look like. We noticed this sign was missing days ago and wondered what Universal could be up to. Thankfully, the iconic sign has made a return. Check it out down below:

ITS BACK!!! What do you guys think of this new and improved welcome sign? We love it! @UniversalORL: Ashley Brocato

The sign got a new coat of paint as well as new lettering. As stated earlier, Universal has been very busy as of late refurbishing attractions, including Jurassic Park River Adventure and Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls.

In addition, Revenge of the Mummy just underwent a lengthy refurbishment, with the ride still in a phase of “rehearsals.” Poseidon’s Fury is slated for a brief refurbishment in February.

Of course, some of the biggest news was the complete closure of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone.

Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone housed multiple attractions such as Fievel’s Playland, the titular Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet. These all closed for good on January 16 to make way for something new.

As for what could be replacing this area, it’s completely up in the air at this point. Universal only states that the theme park will be working to bring “exciting new family entertainment” that will “immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”

