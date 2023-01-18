Several Guests Injured on Universal Studios Attractions

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida reported a few Guest injuries last year.

A new injury report has been released detailing various incidents across multiple theme parks, including the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort.

Seven injuries were reported in Walt Disney World, involving Guests facing heart issues, seizures, and falls. Three injuries occurred in the Universal Orlando Resort. The report includes information collected between October and December of 2022.

Two Guests reported having heart issues after riding various attractions at the Universal Orlando Resort. A 40-year-old Guest experienced chest palpitations while riding Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott, an intense roller coaster that is located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

A 52-year-old Guest with a pre-existing condition claimed she felt her leg go numb while riding The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

A 61-year-old Guest experienced an irregular heartbeat while on Fast & Furious – Supercharged.

Florida’s biggest theme parks, which include places like the Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World Resorts as well as SeaWorld and LEGOLAND, are required to self-report Guests’ injuries when they are hurt on rides and attractions and hospitalized for at least 24 hours after their injury.

Florida theme parks are required by state law to disclose their most serious injuries among Guests every quarter as a deal that was made to avoid state inspections.

It’s important to note that past investigations by publications such as the Orlando Sentinel have shown reports of injuries can often be inaccurate. No injuries were reported by the other major Florida theme parks, such as SeaWorld, Legoland, and Busch Gardens.

