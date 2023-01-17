Splash Mountain Relic Returned After Attempted “Burglary” in Disney World

It’s back, for now.

Soon, Splash Mountain will be no more, at least at Walt Disney World. The ride is slated to permanently close on January 23, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new and exciting reimagining that is inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009).

While some Guests may not be looking forward to Splash Mountain vanishing forever, we couldn’t be more excited to experience the new take on this classic ride.

Speaking of things vanishing, one of the most iconic pieces of this attraction went missing the other day. A post on social media revealed the iconic “You May Get Wet” sign featuring Br’er Rabbit was missing. Check out the original story here.

This was most likely done by a Guest who wanted to keep a piece of the attraction for themselves. Of course, this is extremely against the rules, not just at Disney but at any theme park. Thankfully, the sign has been returned:

Update: The “You May Get Wet” sign in the queue that went missing is secured back in their original place

アップデート:「濡れるかもしれないよ」のサイン、元の場所に戻ってました

ちゃんと固定もされてました

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

At the tiem of publishing this article, a closing date has not been announced for Disneyland’s version of Splash mountain. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is slated to open sometime in 2024.

Are you looking forward to riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens?