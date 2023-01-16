Disney Guests Flee as Fire Alarm Blares Inside Infamous Attraction

Guests quickly fled the scene at an iconic Walt Disney World ride.

Splash Mountain has become truly one of the most beloved attra tions in all of the Disney Parks. The ride can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the Tokyo Disney Resort, although, as we sure you’re already aware, Guests will not be able to ride it for much longer.

As of now, Disneyland’s Splash Mountain will continue operation in January. Not much is known about what the new experience will look like, but we are super excited about what the future holds.

Just days before its permanent closure at Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom, Guests were forced to flee the ride Monday afternoon after a fire alarm went off unexpectedly. Guests in line and on the attraction had to evacuate the scene.

A video was captured of the incident just moments ago. Credit to @Yukkuri_73 for sharing the video on Twitter:

The fire alarm is currently going off in Splash Mountain (Please be aware that this is not an actual fire, just the alarm going off) (Translated)

現在スプラッシュマウンテンの中で火災報知器が鳴ってます

(報知器だけが鳴っているだけで本当の火災ではないのでご安心を)

The fire alarm is currently going off in Splash Mountain

(Please be aware that this is not an actual fire, just the alarm going off) pic.twitter.com/wUAJCK7cZd — Yukkuri73 | ゆっくりはきつねどん推し (@Yukkuri_73) January 16, 2023

As you can see, hundreds of Guests were forced out of the attraction. At the time of publishing this article, we are not sure what prompted the alarms to go off.

For years we’ve been wondering when Splash Mountain will finally close at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. We finally learned that Splash Mountain will be closing at Walt Disney World on January 23, 2023, meaning Guests have just a few days left to experience the attraction.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the name of the new ride, is set to open sometime in 2024.