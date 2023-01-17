Multiple Guests Injured, “Cardiac Event” Reported at Disney World

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Magic kingdom crowds on happily ever after finale night

Credit: ITM Kelly C.

Close to 10 Guests were injured at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” recently.

family taking a photo at disney world after hours
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Related: Disney Continues to Impact Billions Worldwide a Century Later

A new injury report has been released detailing various incidents across multiple theme parks, including the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort.

Several injuries were reported by Disney, involving Guests facing heart issues, seizures, and falls. The report includes information on the Resort between October through December of 2022.

epcot international festival of the arts
Credit: Disney

Related: Bob Chapek Still Making Millions After Getting Booted By Disney

The first injury reported involved a 56-year-old man who had an unspecified cardiac event shortly after riding Frozen Ever After, the incredibly popular boat ride at EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Two other Guests were injured after falling from attractions found in the Magic Kingdom. A 69-year-old Guest fell while entering the boat at Pirates of the Carribean, injuring their arm and leg.

Another injury occurred after an 80-year-old woman fell inside Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

pirates of the caribbean disney world
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Related: Splash Mountain Relic Returned After Attempted “Burglary” in Disney World

A 35-year-old Guest had a seizure at Magic Kingdom. The man was on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train roller coaster in Fantasyland when it occurred. In November, a 69-year-old Guest claimed to feel light-headed after riding Kali River Rapids in Animal Kingdom.

A 15-year-old Guest felt their abdominal pain worsen after riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Magic Kingdom.

family on animal kingdom discovery island trails
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Florida’s biggest theme parks, which include places like the Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World Resorts as well as SeaWorld and LEGOLAND, are required to self-report Guests’ injuries when they are hurt on rides and attractions and hospitalized for at least 24 hours after their injury.

It’s important to note that past investigations by publications such as the Orlando Sentinel have shown reports of injuries can often be inaccurate.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates on this stiory. 

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!