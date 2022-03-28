Universal Orlando Resort Staple Left Completely Removed

As many Guests may have noticed by now, there is a lot missing from the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Over the past few months, we have covered everything that has closed or gone missing from Universal Studios Orlando, specifically with attractions such as Revenge of the Mummy and to many Guests’ dismay, Shrek-4D. Unfortunately, unlike Revenge of the Mummy, Shrek-4D will not be returning as it is permanently closed.

It also seems that work is being done on a staple of the Universal Resort in Orlando, with the welcome sign now completely missing. We covered recently that some work was being done on the entrance sign that Guests see when they first come in and now it seems Universal has opted to completely remove it as shown in a tweet from Jeremy McNaughton (@JeremyMcNaughty) below:

We are unsure why Universal removed the sign but we hope it returns soon along with all of the other missing attractions at the Park. As stated earlier, Universal has been very busy as of late refurbishing attractions, including Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges. In addition, Revenge of the Mummy is currently undergoing a lengthy refurbishment period that will see the attraction closed until late summer 2022. Poseidon’s Fury just reopened after a two-year closure and the Caro-Seuss-el is also undergoing massive refurbishments.

Have you visited Universal recently and seen this? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?