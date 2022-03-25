Universal Attempts To Cover Up Possible Damage At Most Popular Area

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its many thrilling attractions and state-of-the-art experiences that fill two theme parks: Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

As millions of Guests make their way to the Universal Parks each year, it seems there is always work to do to maintain the Parks and Resorts.

Universal has been very busy as of late refurbishing attractions, including Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges. In addition, Revenge of the Mummy is currently undergoing a lengthy refurbishment period that will see the attraction closed until late summer 2022. Poseidon’s Fury just reopened after a two-year closure and the Caro-Seuss-el is also undergoing massive refurbishments.

In addition to working on attractions, Universal Orlando has also been revamping the areas around the Woody Woodpecker KidZone at Universal Studios Florida and is putting the finishing touches on its bus stop at the entrance of Universal’s CityWalk.

Now, it seems Universal may have another project on its hands soon.

As you can see in this photo shared with Inside the Magic, the welcome sign just at the entry point of Universal’s CityWalk after the security checkpoint and moving walkways has been altered. While the ‘Universal’ portion of the sign remains fine, it seems the ‘Orlando’ portion has been replaced with a makeshift sign to try and cover what might be possible damage.

Here’s a look at what the sign is supposed to look like:

