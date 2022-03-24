Classic Universal Icon Returns After Suffering Damages

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its many thrilling and iconic attractions.

One of the most beloved portions of Universal, however, is the Classic Monsters that are featured throughout the Parks.

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a Hallows Eve Boutique features memorabilia with Classic Monsters such as The Mummy, Frankenstein, and Invisible Man. At Universal Studios Florida, a Classic Monsters Gift Shop just recently opened in Sahara Traders, the place where the Revenge of the Mummy gift shop normally resides, as a way to give Universal Orlando fans a unique experience while the beloved dark-coaster is closed for refurbishment.

In addition, the Monster Horror Makeup Show at Universal Studios Florida pays tribute to Classic Monsters by giving Guests a behind-the-scenes look at how many of them were created.

If those features weren’t enough, there is a rumored Classic Monsters Land coming to Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park which is currently under construction.

Now, another Classic Monsters icon has returned to its original spot.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared a photo of Bride of Frankenstein recently returning to Universal Studios Florida.

Bride of Frankenstein recently returned to a gift shop in Universal Studios Florida. Was damaged last Fall.

Bride of Frankenstein recently returned to a gift shop in Universal Studios Florida. Was damaged last Fall. pic.twitter.com/sfpef0kqVU — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 23, 2022

The Bride of Frankenstein mannequin, located next to Frankenstein’s Monster mannequin, can be seen inside the Bourne Stuntacular gift shop. The shop also connects with the exit to the Monster Horror Makeup Show.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida.

What has your experience been like on Jurassic World Velocicoaster? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?