Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going

There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park.

Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.

Six Flags, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, and Cedar Point all have fun attractions to enjoy, as well.

No matter where you visit, however, the expectation is that Team Members are expertly trained on how to run the attractions and will keep both you and your loved ones safe during your experience.

However, one mom is going viral after calling out Jurassic Quest for a Theme Park employee who put her child on a ride and then abandoned it.

Known as @mollycarroll0603, she shared the video on TikTok.

I still can’t believe this happened

As you can see in the video, the worker elected to walk outside and left the child on the attraction. The dinosaur that the young girl is riding on appears to be nearly 10 feet from the ground.

She shared that her fiancé had to find out how to shut off the dinosaur and get the child off the attraction. She was also surprised by the response when the issue was brought to management.

“When I told management what their worker did she said, ‘we hire temps, they do this all the time, we’re sorry,'” she said.

Luckily, the dinosaur was shut off and the child was safely taken off the ride.

In a follow-up video, Molly revealed that the company reached out to apologize to her and gave her a full refund. No update has been given on the status of the employee.

Jurassic Quest gives Guests the chance to ride a Dino, explore bounce houses, dig for fossils, do crafts, meet baby Dinos, discover ancient oceans, and much more.

