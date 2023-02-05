Popular Theme Park Shuts Down Ride After Child Tragically Dies Onboard

A tragic theme park accident claimed the life of a young boy, and the ride will never be reopened.

Visiting a theme park is supposed to be a time of joy and making memories that last a lifetime, but this was the exact opposite for one family.

Adventureland, located in Altoona, Iowa, is known for its many attractions and Resort amenities that draw thousands to its theme park each year. Tragedy struck the theme park in 2021 when 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died on the Raging River ride. The attraction had been closed for several months as Adventureland replaced the ride’s control board. On July 2, the ride passed a state inspection and it reopened to the public on July 3.

On that day, five members of the Jaramillo family boarded the ride. Their raft capsized and they were left trapped in the water. Michael was pronounced dead by drowning in the early hours of July 4 and two more family members were transported to the hospital suffering injuries. According to the Deis Moine Register, a later inspection would find that there were 17 safety violations, including using parts not approved by the manufacturer, using Flex Seal instead of patches to fix leaks in the rafts, and not testing the rafts following repairs.

Now, after ownership changes and nearly two years later, reports from the Des Moines Register indicate that the decision has been made to keep the attraction closed permanently.

The decision not to reopen the Raging River “was made after consulting with the manufacturer and reviewing what changes would be necessary to meet operating standards,” the report said.

This isn’t the only tragic accident to unfold at a theme park recently.

A Disney Park Guest visiting Walt Disney World Resort suffered a heart attack while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom and later died. This was not due to a ride malfunction.

The most notable recent theme park tragedy occurred at ICON Park in Orlando when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson was released from his seat while aboard the Orlando FreeFall. The attraction has been closed down permanently and will be dismantled.

No matter what theme park you’re visiting, whether it be Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, Cedar Point, SeaWorld, or Busch Gardens, the top priority is to keep Guests and Team Member safe during their visit.

