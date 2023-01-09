Johnny Depp Makes Emotional Confession Amid Disney Fight

Iconic actor Johnny Depp has been the subject of many discussions over the past year.

Johnny Depp was in the limelight in the spring of 2022 during a defamation trial with Amber Heard that was publicly live-streamed. The actor, best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, was reportedly blackballed by Hollywood far before the trial’s verdict was ever reached.

As a matter of fact, Johnny Depp was removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, and there have been many fans who have been waiting to see if the actor could make a return to Disney and reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it will be happening anytime soon.

While this may seem like a “dark time” in the actor’s life, previous comments have now come forward from Depp sharing about a “dark period” in his life that, seemingly, makes this current time fail in comparison.

The comments speak of a time when Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, was ill and he called it the “darkest period ever.”

“I spent time in Great Ormond Street, where I was the parent when my daughter was ill. I’ve known darkness in my life, but that was the darkest period ever. I’d always done these visits but after that, the visits became more and more important because the kids bless me, they’re so strong, they’re so courageous. But the prents parents are the ones who are slowly dying. And to be able to bring a smile to these people means everything in the world to me.”

As the fight with Disney continues, Johnny Depp knows he has seen tougher times, and while the state of the two parties may not be conducive to a reunion, fans will still hope for the best.

Johnny Depp’s new movie, Jeanne du Barry, is currently in post-production, and it is expected to be released in 2023 at a film festival. There is no confirmation at this point that the movie will make it to theaters.

