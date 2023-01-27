Numerous Guests Experiencing the Same Issue on Newest Disney World Ride

A number of Walt Disney World Resort Guests are experiencing the same issues with the newest Disney Park attraction.

There are plenty of thrilling attractions for Walt Disney World Guests to experience when visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Though many come to Walt Disney World Resort for the iconic rides and scenery, many other thrillseekers come looking forward to rides on attractions like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Expedition Everest, Avatar Flight of Passage, Test Track, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and Slinky Dog Dash.

The newest Disney World attraction is none other than Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The EPCOT coaster opened in May of 2022 and features the first-ever reverse-launch on a Disney Park coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

However, it seems that some Disney World Guests are having trouble with one area of the ride: Getting their photos from Disney PhotoPass.

“I’ve tried scanning the QR cube with my iPhone but nothing happens,” one Guest shared on social media. “I sent an inquiry to try and find my photo & hopefully they’ll get back to me soon. My Splash Mountain photos popped right up, but I did scan my MB at the kiosk.”

Several other Guests have shared the same issue with Disney Photopass on this particular ride. If you have any issues, you should go to Guest Services, and a Disney Cast Member can help you retrieve your photos.

If you haven’t ridden Cosmic Rewind, the story of the coaster is that just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit.

Currently, the only way to ride Cosmic Rewind is either through the Disney Genie where you can purchase an Individual Lightning Lane pass for the attraction, or you can attempt to reserve a spot in the virtual queue, where you’ll receive a boarding group and a time to come back and experience the attraction. The virtual queue opens at 7:00 a.m. every day. You don’t need to be in the Park to book a time.

What do you think of this issue on Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!