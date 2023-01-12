New Figment-Inspired Experiences Coming to EPCOT Festival

Tomorrow, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts begins at EPCOT. During the festival, Guests will get to experience a celebration of visual, performing, and culinary arts.

This year, there are also several Figment-inspired experiences for Guests to enjoy, such as a nighttime show, a food booth, merch, a popcorn bucket, and even a scavenger hunt!

Starting tomorrow, a new Beacon of Magic show will debut on Spaceship Earth, paying homage to Figment, according to journalist Brooke Geiger McDonald on Twitter:

On Jan. 13, a new Beacon of Magic celebrating Figment will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. “This technicolor tribute features music that is bound to spark your imagination, along with a spectacle of dazzling light.” #disneyworld

In a follow-up Tweet, she also confirmed that the segment will include “Rainbow Connection.”

Besides this new magical show, she also noted that there is a themed Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey Pavillion:

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey includes nods and restored pieces from the 1982 Journey Into Imagination — including an original Figment animatronic, recreated mural from the load area, projections from the ride, music, and restored pin tables from ImageWorks. #EPCOT

At Figment’s Inspiration Station, there is also Figment-inspired food. Journalist Ashley Carter shared a closer look at this pavilion and the types of food that will be offered at this location on Twitter. She also shared a photo of the menu, along with prices, of the food and drink items that are available at the booth:

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey is a new food booth for this year’s Festival of the Arts. Here’s a look at some of the treats that will be offered: Fruit Pizza, Rainbow Cake and a Grape Smoothie.

Here are the prices for the food and drink items at Figment’s Inspiration Station.

In addition to these exciting new Figment-inspired entertainment and food at the festival, there will also be Figment merch available, which includes a Spirit Jersey, Figment Chalkboard Framed Mug, Figment Munchlings, and the Figment CORKCICLE Tumbler. Additionally, Guests can find the ever-popular Figment popcorn bucket at the festival this year.

One other fun Figment-related opportunity Disney has for Guests at EPCOT is a themed scavenger hunt, called Figment’s Brush with the Masters. In this hunt, Guests will help Figment learn more about art.

Guests will purchase the map and stickers for $9.99 at either Creations Shop, Port of Entry, or World Traveler. Then, they will go around and look for Figment hiding inside art that is inspired by the works found at each World Showcase Pavilion. This will be found inside a Figment-themed picture frame. Once Guests find the Figment in each location, they will put the correlating sticker on the map. When Guests complete the map, they can return it to Disney Traders or World Traveler to collect a keepsake.

Are you looking forward to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts?