Disney Reveals New Artists and Merch For Upcoming EPCOT Festival

A fan-favorite event is returning soon to Walt Disney World Resort! That’s right- the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is coming back, taking place from January 13 through February 20, 2023. This is a global celebration of arts, including visual, performing, and culinary arts.

Disney Parks Blog recently shared more about some of the new and returning artists who will be featured at next year’s event, along with some merch celebrating a beloved EPCOT character.

Some of the artists at next year’s festival include Larissa Marantz and Yesenia Moises. Larissa is an illustrator, cartoonist, and educator who teaches her students how to create visually alluring images.

Yesenia is an Afro-Latina illustrator of children’s books, as well as a toy designer, who tells stories of those of diverse backgrounds who are leading characters in fantasy adventures.

Other artists at next year’s event include Ryan Riller, who is an illustrator and animator known for Disney Junior’s “Whisker Haven Tales,” and Joe Ledbetter, who has a distinct style used in his painting and vinyl toy design. Additionally, Joe has developed a cast of creatures who are used to anthropomorphize the human condition.

Kahran and Regis Bethencourt create visual art through canvases, prints, and books through their brand CreativeSoul Photography. The goal of this husband-and-wife duo is to empower children of color by showcasing their uniqueness and beauty. In addition, they highlight children across the African Diaspora and use this as inspiration for thought-provoking art.

Besides these incredible artists listed, there will be more than 100 Disney artists and other Guest artists who will take part in this festival, including Ashley Taylor, Dylan Bonner, Jerrod Maruyama, and Fenway Fan. Additionally, Guests can enjoy the returning House of Blues and Promenade Fine Arts (previously called Wyland Galleries).

In addition to these artists who will be showcasing their work at this event, there is also some Figment-inspired merch to encourage Guests to express and embrace their creative side. These include the Spirit Jersey, Figment Chalkboard Framed Mug, Figment Munchlings, and the Figment CORKCICLE Tumbler.

And, as an added bonus, there will be a Disney on Broadway Concert Series taking place throughout this event, with Broadway stars performing three shows a night and singing well-known songs from award-winning Disney stage productions.

