Beloved Character Gives Emotional Farewell Address

Universal Orlando Resort is always changing and building new projects for Guests to enjoy. Universal Orlando Resort is constantly rebuilding and updating new attractions, restaurants, and theme parks.

Universal just announced the opening of a new theme park in Texas, Universal Orlando is building Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood is getting ready for the grand opening of Super Nintendo World.

Universal Orlando is home to two different theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. While each theme park contains different attractions, they are just as exciting for Guests to experience.

Sadly, new beginnings mean heartfelt goodbyes to some fan-favorite attractions.

Some attractions Universal Parks have said goodbye to are Shrek 4-D attraction, which is now being turned into a new Minion attraction called Villain Con Minion Blast, coming Summer of 2023. Also, just recently, Universal closed the KidZone for good. Some of the attractions inside the KidZone included Wood Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and several others which have been tarped over and construction walls have been put up around the attractions.

When closing time came at the KidZone, the Donkey and Shrek meet and greet was no more. However, Donkey got to say goodbye to Universal Guests.

That Disney Boi tweeted a video on Donkey’s last words:

Donkey’s last words 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/SoEbAiEbAc — Ethan is Strange and Unusual 🖤 (@ThatDisneyBoi) January 15, 2023

Universal released a statement, which can be read below:

Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. Stay tuned – more details about the new experiences coming to Universal Studios Florida will be revealed in the months ahead.

Are you excited for the new beginnings at the KidZone or are you still heartbroken over losing fan-favorite attractions? Let us know in the comments.