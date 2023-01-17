Beloved Character Gives Emotional Farewell Address

in Universal Studios

Posted on by Brittni Ward Leave a comment

Credit: Universal

Universal Orlando Resort is always changing and building new projects for Guests to enjoy. Universal Orlando Resort is constantly rebuilding and updating new attractions, restaurants, and theme parks.

Universal just announced the opening of a new theme park in Texas, Universal Orlando is building Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood is getting ready for the grand opening of Super Nintendo World.

Concept art for an all-new Universal theme park planned to open in Frisco, Texas
Credit: Universal Parks & Resorts

Universal Orlando is home to two different theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. While each theme park contains different attractions, they are just as exciting for Guests to experience.

three young Guests visiting Hogsmeade at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal's Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Universal

Sadly, new beginnings mean heartfelt goodbyes to some fan-favorite attractions.

Some attractions Universal Parks have said goodbye to are Shrek 4-D attraction, which is now being turned into a new Minion attraction called Villain Con Minion Blast, coming Summer of 2023. Also, just recently, Universal closed the KidZone for good. Some of the attractions inside the KidZone included Wood Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and several others which have been tarped over and construction walls have been put up around the attractions.

poster for the new minons villain-con attraction at universal orlando resort
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

When closing time came at the KidZone, the Donkey and Shrek meet and greet was no more. However, Donkey got to say goodbye to Universal Guests.

That Disney Boi tweeted a video on Donkey’s last words:

Universal released a statement, which can be read below:

Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.

Stay tuned – more details about the new experiences coming to Universal Studios Florida will be revealed in the months ahead.

Are you excited for the new beginnings at the KidZone or are you still heartbroken over losing fan-favorite attractions? Let us know in the comments.

Brittni Ward

Brittni is a Disney and Universal fan; one of her favorite things at both parks is collecting popcorn buckets. While at Disney World Resort, Brittni meets the princesses and rides Kilimanjaro Safaris. At Universal, Brittni enjoys the Minions and watching Animal Actors on Location! When not at Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando, Brittni spends time with her family and pets.

Be the first to comment!