Classic Disney Animatronic Still Missing Over a Month Later

An animatronic has been missing for quite some time at Disneyland, with no word on where it went or why it disappeared.

Last year, we reported on a missing animatronic in Disneyland’s version of the Haunted Mansion. This classic Disney ride is filled to the brim with characters, as the Haunted Mansion is famous for having “999 happy haunts.” But eagle-eyed Guests noticed that an animatronic figure, more specifically a mummy, was missing near the end of the ride.

We weren’t sure why this figure was removed or when exactly, but months later and it’s still gone.

We thought at first that it had something to do with the holiday overlay being in place at the Haunted Mansion, which ends tomorrow, January 30. It’s possible that when Haunted Mansion reopens, this animatronic will finally return to this iconic attraction.

Unfortunately, it seems like not much has been done about this missing animatronic at this point, as one Guest shared a video showing that it’s still missing in action:

The Mummy is still Missing. #MummyWatch2023 #Disneyland

For more on Haunted Mansion Holiday, check down below:

