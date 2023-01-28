Monorail Service Completely Shut Down at Disney World

Walt Disney World’s famous mode of transportation shut down completely at the Orlando, Florida, Resort late Friday night.

Walt Disney World’s Monorail service is temporarily down due to a reported power outage that is affecting the entirety of the Monorail system. Several Guests have reported that the transportation service is currently down at the Resort. At this time, we are not sure what caused the outage or when we can expect to see the Monorail service return.

The Monorail connects both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to various hotels across the Walt Disney World property, meaning it can be crucial for certain Guests staying on Resort property as they leave the Parks at the end of their day.

The monorail is one of the many forms of transit Guests can use at the Walt Disney World Resort, which can connect Guests to both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom from the Ticket and Transportation Center, as well as multiple Disney Resorts, such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

While Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios all house some of the best theme park ride ever, few are as classic and infamous as Disney’s Monorail. The monorail is a classic Walt-inspired attraction, and it is a system that really makes Disney unique. The trains have been operating since 1971 with the Mark IV monorail trains.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, also has its own version of the Monorail, which coincidentally just received a brand new look as a way to celebrate 100 years of Disney.

This is a developing story, stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details and updates as they become available.