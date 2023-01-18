Disney World Guests Find Door of Accommodations Unlocked, Signs of Forced Entry

Walt Disney World Resort hotels can be expensive. From deluxe Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas to magically-themed Value Resorts, Guests pay top dollar for the onsite experience.

Some Guests opt to stay at offsite hotels or rent vacation homes that accommodate larger families through services like Vrbo and Airbnb. These lower-priced options make Disney Parks vacations more accessible for everyone visiting Orlando, Florida!

While we all want to trust that our accommodations are safe for ourselves and our belongings, this isn’t always the case. Airbnbs and other vacation rentals are operated by individual owners and rented through Airbnb, so the amenities vary significantly between each property.

Recent visitors to Walt Disney World Resort learned the hard way when they returned from a long day at the Central Florida Disney Park to find their Airbnb’s front door wide open with the lights on. @imnottvale shared a video from the incident on TikTok:

The Guests wisely chose not to enter the Airbnb and called the police instead, who searched the area. Eventually, they realized that no one was inside.

It turned out that the Airbnb owner decided to check in on the property unannounced while the Guests were away. “Shoutout to the airbnb company for not letting us know they were coming by and for not locking our door after they came to check on the property while we were out all day,” one of the Guests wrote. “Thanks for the anxiety and panic attack.”

“I swear I never hear good stories abt Airbnb. It’s terrifying,” @tbrake1313 commented. “I’m glad y’all are safe & it wasn’t an actual break-in!”

Have you ever stayed at an Airbnb near Walt Disney World Resort? What was it like?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Airbnb Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Airbnb.