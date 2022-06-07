You Can Stay In Scooby-Doo’s Legendary Mystery Machine For $20

If you’re a fan of Rudy Spears and Job Ruby’s classic cartoon character Scooby-Doo — who has been owned by Warner Bros. (along with the rest of the Hanna-Barbera catalog) since 1997 — you’re going to want to lean in for this.

Beginning on June 16, 2022, for a limited time, Guests can stay in the iconic Mystery Machine van for only $20. The official Scooby-Doo Facebook page shared the following details:

Zoinks! Celebrate 20 years of the Scooby-Doo live action film by living like Scooby and Shaggy. Check out the Mystery Machine, now on Airbnb. airbnb.com/mysterymachine. Scooby Doo” is available to stream on HBO Max. Own it now on Digital and Blu-ray.

As you can see from the photos above, the converted van comes complete with a groovy interior, Scooby’s iconic collar, and an outdoor seating area where you swap spooky stories with your friends all night long.

The AirBnb listing for the campsite — which is being hosted by 2002 Shaggy Rogers actor and Scream alum, Matthew Lillard — notes that reservations will open at 1 p.m. EST on June 16 for three stays on June 24, 25 and 26. Travel to and from Southern California is not provided for non-locals.

A more detailed description of the Mystery Machine experience shares:

Guests will be immersed in Y2K nostalgia and get to live like Shaggy (TM) and Scooby Doo (TM) in the Mystery Machine, including: – A virtual greeting from yours truly upon arrival – I may even share some of my favorite memories with the meddling kids – Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy's signature puka shell necklace – All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner, featuring all of Shaggy & Scooby's favorite foods (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers) – Mystery games galore so you can put your own whodunit-solving skills to the test – A late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo, complete with popcorn, candy and all the Scooby Snacks that your heart can desire – An outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space for you to vibe out, free from any monsters that might be lurking about

The listing also notes that AirBnb is making a “one-time donation to Five Acres, a 134-year-old child and family service agency dedicated to ensuring every child has a forever, loving family solution through advocacy, prevention and community-based mental/behavioral health services in Southern California.”

More on Scooby-Doo (2002)

The official description of the twenty-year-old Scooby-Doo reboot reads:

Zoinks! Two years after a clash of egos forced Mystery Inc. to close its doors, Scooby-Doo and his clever crime-solving cohorts Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Velma are individually summoned to Spooky Island to investigate a series a paranormal incidents at the ultra-hip Spring Break hot spot. Concerned that his frightfully popular resort might truly be haunted, Spooky Island owner Emile Mondavarious tries to reunite those notoriously meddling detectives to solve the mystery before his supernatural secret scares away the college crowds. Scooby and the gang will have to overcome their personal differences and forget everything they think they know about fake ghouls and phony creatures to crack the case, save themselves, and possibly the world. Ruh-roh!

The film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze, Jr,, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, and Neil Fanning.

