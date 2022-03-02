Now You Can Stay at the Harry Potter Airbnb Hagrid’s Hut!

Nestled into the north Georgia mountains is a treasure of a magical type. If you wished into the Mirror of Erised that parts of Hogwarts were real, you’re about to get your wish. Courtesy of super host Kristi, you can stay in Airbnb’s Hagrid’s Hut cottage. This new space is booking quickly, so read on to see how you can bask in the exquisitely detailed Ground Keepers cottage…

The Airbnb Hagrid’s Hut Hotel

Chickamauga, Georgia has long been famous for being the site of large battles in U.S. history, but the smaller city is now on the map for something a little more entertaining. Harry Potter themed Airbnbs are nothing new to the Potter fandom, but these spaces and hotel rooms are mostly themed to the Hogwarts Castle, School of witchcraft and wizardry, or the wizard’s shopping center Diagon Alley. What makes this space unique is its dedication to the J.K. Rowling Hogwarts’ Gamekeeper, Rubeus Hagrid.

While a Harry Potter fan may not find a Hippogriff sleeping in the pumpkin patch outside, what you will find is an accurate depiction of the stone walls, a rustic wooden front door, and a fire bowl a few meters away from the cosy cottage abode.

The hut is set on a private 40-acre farm with plenty of parking and walking areas. The host recommends you “take a relaxing stroll on the property, explore the barn, visit the barnyard magical creatures, listen to the frogs sing, and watch the fireflies light up the night! Lots of great restaurants nearby – delivery to your door is available and, if you fancy a short drive, the city life and attractions of Chattanooga, TN, are close at hand… You can call a cab, but we’re not close to public, muggle transportation.”

Inside, the wizarding world one-room interior boasts 1 King-size bed and 1 sleeper sofa. Hagrid’s Hut is inspired by the magical gamekeeper himself, and even has a full bathroom for your use. Bring along three friends for your 4-guest stay on the outskirts of Hogwarts. Everywhere you look, tony details like a lit broom dangle from the ceiling. Hagrid’s cloak hangs from a hook on the nearby post.

The Hagrid Hut hotel is also featured on the Potterville Facebook fan page, where up-close and personal photos are displayed of the interior decor. Treat yourself to a Harry Potter film on the modern flat-screen television, search for clues about Hagrid’s whereabouts, or browse the goods on the many-layered shelves. What you won’t have is wi-fi to interrupt your raising of dragons.

There is a scavenger hunt in the cottage for you to work your pensive of a brain… can you find everything?

The Hagrid’s Hut Airbnb is booking quickly, so treat yourself to a weekend away by checking with the hotel service. A few days are open in the fall of 2022, but the hotel home is full through the beginning of 2023. Prices are approximately $158 per night, no pets are allowed.

About Airbnb Hagrid’s Hut

Come stay in our favorite Gamekeeper’s Hut at Fable Realm Farms! The Keeper of Keys’ Hut is set on our private 40 acre location. Try your skill at the scavenger hunt, relax by a fire outside (giant-sized cauldron ), watch the birds enjoy the pond from outside of this magical stone space just down the hill from The Burrow, and near Fairytale Cottage. Visit nearby Lookout Mountain, Chickamauga, Chattanooga or just RELAX and watch the Harry Potter documentaries while enjoying a cold Butterbeer!