Disney World Guest Says Trip Was $35,000 “Nightmare”

A Walt Disney World Resort vacation is complicated. Between dining reservations, the limited Annual Passholder program, Genie+ and Lightning Lane, and the Park Pass reservation system, the Disney Parks experience has changed a lot in the last few years!

A recent Walt Disney World Resort Guest took to social media after her vacation to complain about her Disney Parks experience. In an archived Tweet, Amy Traficante (@AmyTraficante) wrote:

@WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks @disneyvacclub @Disney Worst Customer Service Experience Ever. 7 Days, $35,000, and every day was a nightmare. Ended on a low note when waiting in the @Guardians virtual que ride for 8 hours and then we’re told NO!!! Absolutely terrible!!!!

According to Traficante, she signed up for the virtual queue system for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT but could not ride after 8 hours of waiting for her boarding group. Though Traficante doesn’t clarify, it’s likely that the ride broke down and wasn’t available after the Guest’s boarding group was called.

Since archiving the Tweet, Traficante hasn’t commented publicly about her Walt Disney World vacation, and no Disney-operated Twitter account has responded to her complaint.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the largest fully enclosed rollercoasters in the world! It’s recommended for tweens, teens, and adults, with a height requirement of 42 inches. Following Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! at Disneyland Resort, it’s the second Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) themed ride at a United States Disney Park. From Disney:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

