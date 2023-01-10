Splash Mountain Reaches New Low, Attraction “Barely Running”

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “the most magical place on earth.”

Disney World is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World Resort sees thousands of Guests daily to witness something that has become known as “the Disney magic.”

Each Disney theme park has something for all ages to enjoy. At Magic Kingdom, Disney World Guests can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A., see Cinderella Castle, and enjoy many classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, “it’s a small world” and many more.

Disney World describes Splash Mountain like this:

“Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.

Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.”

Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!”

As the attraction gets closer to its permanent shut down, one TikTok shows an entire scene of Splash Mountain animatronics not working.

Hopefully, before Splash Mountain closes, the animatronic will continue to work for the last few weeks. While Cast Members work hard for Disney errors to only happen occasionally, Disney Park Guests may experience delays or errors while waiting or riding an attraction.

Splash Mountain will undergo a transformation starting January 23, 2023—and will reopen in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a whimsical attraction inspired by The Princess and the Frog. Head to the Disney official website to learn more about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What do you think of Splash Mountain animatronics not working before closure? Let us know in the comments.