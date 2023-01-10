Splash Mountain Reaches New Low, Attraction “Barely Running”

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Brittni Ward Leave a comment
Walt Disney world's Splash Mountain exterior at night

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “the most magical place on earth.”

Disney World is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World Resort sees thousands of Guests daily to witness something that has become known as “the Disney magic.”

beacon of magic epcot
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Each Disney theme park has something for all ages to enjoy. At Magic Kingdom, Disney World Guests can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A., see Cinderella Castle, and enjoy many classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, “it’s a small world” and many more.

Splash Mountain statue of Br
Credit: Disney

Disney World  describes Splash Mountain like this:

Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. 

Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.”

Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!”

Splash Mountain
Credit: Disney

As the attraction gets closer to its permanent shut down, one TikTok shows an entire scene of Splash Mountain animatronics not working.

@disneydudedudette

#splashmountain #disneyworld #fail #disneydudeanddudette #disneyfail #disneyridebreakdown

♬ original sound – Disney Dude & Dudette

Hopefully, before Splash Mountain closes, the animatronic will continue to work for the last few weeks. While Cast Members work hard for Disney errors to only happen occasionally, Disney Park Guests may experience delays or errors while waiting or riding an attraction.

Splash Mountain will undergo a transformation starting January 23, 2023—and will reopen in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a whimsical attraction inspired by The Princess and the Frog. Head to the Disney official website to learn more about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

An official poster announcing Tiana
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

What do you think of Splash Mountain animatronics not working before closure? Let us know in the comments.

Brittni Ward

Brittni is a Disney and Universal fan; one of her favorite things at both parks is collecting popcorn buckets. While at Disney World Resort, Brittni meets the princesses and rides Kilimanjaro Safaris. At Universal, Brittni enjoys the Minions and watching Animal Actors on Location! When not at Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando, Brittni spends time with her family and pets.

Be the first to comment!