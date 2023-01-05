Disney Partners With IMAX to Enhance Streaming Content

IMAX presents an immersive movie-watching experience that brings you one step closer to the world of the film you are watching. And now, Disney+ subscribers can enjoy an IMAX experience from the comfort of their living room.

Disney+ and IMAX are partnering once again to add enhanced IMAX signature sound for certain Marvel movies, as well as some other titles, this year.

Disney Streaming announced that, in partnership with IMAX and Xperi’s DTS audio-tech subsidiary, IMAX Enhanced films that are on Disney+ will have IMAX signature sound by DTS available on certain supported hardware devices this year.

Some of these devices that will support the IMAX signature sound are certified AV receivers from JBL, Denon, and Marantz, as well as IMAX Enhanced-certified TVs from Sony and Hisense.

Here is some more background on the purpose of the new sound experience, per Variety:

According to the companies, the new feature is “specially calibrated” to provide immersive sound reproduction on home-theater systems — ensuring that “filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an Imax-quality presentation.”

This ability to include IMAX signature sound on Disney+ is the second part of Disney and IMAX’s partnership. The two companies began this partnership in November 2021, as Disney+ released 13 Marvel movies in IMAX’s 1.90:1 aspect ratio. This expanded ratio would allow for 26% more of a screen picture for certain scenes.

Every IMAX Enhanced title on Disney+ will have IMAX signature sound available beginning this year, though Disney+ has not released an exact date yet. Below is the up-to-date list of IMAX Enhanced titles available on Disney+:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) (streaming February 1)

Black Panther (2018)

Thor: Love & Thunder (2022)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Black Widow (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Iron Man (2008)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Pixar’s Lightyear (2022)

Here is what Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of product at Disney Streaming, had to say about Disney Streaming and IMAX’s long-standing partnership:

“This unique collaboration extends our long-standing relationship between Disney and Imax, and we look forward to delivering this new immersive audio experience alongside premium playback quality for current and future titles to our audiences around the world.”

IMAX and Marvel Studios started their partnership in 2010, and since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown, becoming the highest-grossing franchise for IMAX. In fact, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first movies that were filmed using exclusively IMAX digital cameras.

And now, in continuation of IMAX and Disney’s partnership, Disney+ is the first major streaming outlet that is using IMAX Enhanced formats. According to Bill Neighbors, chief content officer of Xperi, consumers have had positive reactions to these IMAX Enhanced movies, as they have been able to view this incredible cinematography from their homes, just as the filmmakers and creative team had intended.

Have you watched a Marvel or other IMAX Enhanced film on Disney+? What did you think about the quality or experience?