‘Avatar’ Sequel Named Highest-Grossing IMAX Film of 2022

Today, IMAX announced that Disney/Lightstorm’s Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) was IMAX’s highest-grossing film of 2022. The IMAX global box office total of this film is $160 million, as of yesterday. Not only has this film achieved this major IMAX milestone, but it is the fourth highest-grossing IMAX release overall.

According to IMAX:

The film [Avatar: The Way of Water] is already the highest grossing IMAX release of all time in eighteen markets worldwide, and IMAX has delivered 11% of the film’s global gross to date on just a fraction of total screens.

IMAX has reached $848.5 million at the global box office for 2022, which is a 33% increase from 2021, and this is mostly because of how well Avatar: The Way of Water did in theaters. Additionally, in 2022, IMAX installed and upgraded about 92 systems worldwide, which has been the highest total since 2019.

The success of this Avatar sequel is expected to continue to boost IMAX’s business, according to IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond:

“IMAX has emerged as the destination of choice for audiences worldwide to experience ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, resulting in a surge of momentum across our business — from system installs to sales activity to our business in China. We expect ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to continue its strong run and propel our business into the new year with a phenomenal slate of blockbuster releases ahead.”

As of January 2, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $58 million in IMAX within the U.S., while IMAX was responsible for 13.1% of North American gross profits. However, worldwide, IMAX has grossed $102 million with this film, which is the third IMAX film to earn more than $100 million at the global box office. Additionally, this film was the widest IMAX release worldwide, being shown across 1,543 screens.

And in China, IMAX has gained 24% of the box office total. This is even more impressive, as it was shown on only 1% of screens.

If you haven’t seen this film in theaters yet, it will continue to run across IMAX theaters in several global markets throughout this month and is also available to be viewed in IMAX 3D across IMAX theaters around the globe.

Have you seen Avatar: The Way of Water in an IMAX theater? Did it live up to your expectations?