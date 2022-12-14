Should Stepkids Get to Join Disney Vacations? Some Parents Say No

As discussion and acceptance of blended families become more socially acceptable, many parents take to social media to get advice on handling their biological, adopted, and “bonus” children, also known as stepchildren.

Those discussions frequently make their way into the Theme Park community, as many families save for years for a once-in-a-lifetime visit to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

This week on TikTok, a mom started a heated conversation about bringing stepkids on vacations. @emptypages00 shared a video from her visit to Disney California Adventure combating the statement, “If you take your kids on vacation, your bonus kids should go too!”

“Nope. I don’t take all my kids (bio and bonus) on vacation every time. Blending a family is hard and sometimes they need time to be with the parents without the other kids,” she wrote in the caption. “Sometimes we take the bio kids, sometimes we take the bonus kids. Sometimes we take a mix of the two. And that’s ok. Do what works best for YOUR family!”

Commenters were split on this mom’s opinion. “Idk how I feel about it tbh. I don’t like the idea of kids being left out,” @greys.sv wrote.

“We all go or no one goes,” said @evieb43. “Everyone gets treated equally!”

“I come from a blended family and idk how I feel about this either,” @emmy_22m agreed. “I see both sides but at the end of the day feeling left out hurts.”

But others agreed with the creator, saying it works better for their families if not all of the children join every vacation (to the Disney Parks or other destinations).

“As long as they’re getting to do stuff equally I see no problem with this!” wrote @brytaninickole.

“Mine are all bonus kids and we still do this. Some go on one trip, some go on others, some we all go. Not everyone wants to do the same things. 🤷‍♀️,” @rg2868 said.

Do you think all kids should be included in every Disney Park vacation?