VIDEO: Breakdown Reveals Disgusting Condition of Doomed Splash Mountain

This month, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom would close on January 23, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, its Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme. A closing date for Disneyland Resort’s version of the water ride is expected to be announced soon.

The last fans are riding this iteration of the decades-old log flume ride in the days ahead of its closure. Princess Tiana is “Almost There!”

A few of those Guests got stuck on Splash Mountain this week among the Briar Thorns on the outdoor portion of the attraction. While ride breakdowns aren’t uncommon, this particular instance gave the Guests time to notice the deteriorating condition of the ride.

@rocketstosunshine shared this video on TikTok:

“Our log is broken. You can tell they’re about to scrap this ride because Disney would never, ever back in the day allow leaves to look like that,” the Guest said, filming thorns and fake leaves. “Look at these broken thorns. That would not have happened back in the day.”

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!