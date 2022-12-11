Guest Rages on Social Media After Getting Stuck On Boring Part of Magic Kingdom Ride

in Walt Disney World

A tunnel with plain black walls and a concrete floor.

Credit: @ogorangebird on Twitter

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth, but it’s far from perfect. Even the slowest of Disney Parks attractions break down sometimes as thousands of Guests ride each day.

On Saturday, a Guest riding The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom took to Twitter to vent about being trapped on a boring section of the ride right after the dark journey through Space Mountain. @ogorangebird wrote:

Ugh, bad place to be temporarily delayed on #peoplemover

Fellow Disney Parks fans empathized with the Guest, as the plain black tunnel is the least entertaining part of the ride. @vianapolitano replied:

Of all places on that ride. I feel ya.

But others said the Guest should feel lucky to be at Walt Disney World Resort in the first place. @DisneyOnParade commented:

At least you’re on the People Mover. 🤷🏼‍♂️

Thankfully, the interruption appeared brief, and The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

tomorrowland peoplemover
Credit: Disney

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is a slow-moving, all-ages tour of Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. Disneyland Resort was the first Disney Park to have a PeopleMover, but the ride closed at Disneyland Park in 1995. From Disney:

Embark on a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland aboard this mass transit system of the future.

Move Above and Beyond

Board an elevated tram for a leisurely voyage through Tomorrowland. During your narrated tour, go behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Star Traders retail shop. See architectural models of Progress City, the prototype for EPCOT. 

You’ll enjoy amazing up-close views of the park from a unique vantage point.

The People Mover
Credit: Disney

Magnet-Powered Magic

Always ahead of its time, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover accelerates magnetically using linear induction motors.
Have you ever been stuck on a ride at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? 

