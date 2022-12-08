How to Get The Most Out of MagicBand+ at Disney During The Holidays

MagicBand+ has become a fan-favorite convenience at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can use these devices to enter the Park, access Lightning Lane, charge food or merchandise purchases when staying at a Disney Resort hotel, and even experience nighttime shows in a new way.

But, Disney Parks has shared that there are some new, innovative ways to use your MagicBand+ at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season.

Whether you’re enjoying a day at the Parks, attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, or enjoying the festivities at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, there are so many opportunities for you to utilize your MagicBand+ in an exciting way during the holidays.

First, you can exchange holiday greetings with Disney Fab 50 character sculptures throughout all four Parks. When you wave your MagicBand+ at the sculpture, you can essentially bring your favorite character sculptures to life, as they can give you happy messages to share the holiday spirit with you. Characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are among the several character sculptures waiting to greet you this holiday season!

Next, you can use your MagicBand+ during nighttime spectaculars at the Parks, such as “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. During the holidays, your MagicBand+ will glow in a variety of colors and vibrate in sync with the show.

However, this experience is not just limited to this fireworks presentation. You can also use it throughout the Parks during other entertainment, such as “Fantasmic!” found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Recently reopened, Fantasmic! includes some incredible new scenes that you won’t want to miss.

There is also another holiday spectacular you should see, and that is Beacons of Magic, especially for Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. During International Festival of the Holidays, this Park icon is lit up with a holiday theme, and there is also festive music as well. As you enjoy the lights, your MagicBand+ will be lit in the same colors featured on Spaceship Earth.

However, during these performances and showings, your MagicBand+ doesn’t have to look like everyone else’s. One neat thing about MagicBand+ is that you can customize it by choosing your own unique light-up themes.

To change the theme, open the My Disney Experience app, go to the MagicBand+ section, and select whichever light-up theme you’d like. And during the holidays, there is a more festive light-up theme option as well. Then, when you find one you like, just double-tap the top of your MagicBand+ to put this theme into effect and watch it come alive during these experiences.

Another MagicBand+ experience you won’t want to miss involves PhotoPass. Memories are a wonderful thing to treasure, especially after you visit the Disney Parks. And this year, during the holidays, Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots is helping make your photos even more jolly and merry by adding some extra holiday pixie dust. And, with MagicBand+, you can collect these photos from PhotoPass by tapping your wrist when the photos are taken.

If you’re looking to visit the Disney World Parks this season and want to enhance your experience, MagicBand+ is a good way to go. It can be found at select retail locations around the Resort, as well as on shopDisney.

Additionally, Guests staying on property at a Disney Resort hotel can purchase the MagicBand+ online at discounted rates ahead of their trip, and Annual Passholder discounts can apply to MagicBand+ purchases as well.

Will you be using MagicBand+ at Disney World this holiday season? Which of these experiences are you excited about the most? Tell us in the comments!