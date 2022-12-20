Hotel Parking Now Restricted Across Entire Disney World Resort

Guests visiting Walt Disney World during the holidays better be up to date on all of the new policies.

There are currently more than 32 different Disney Resort hotels to choose from at Walt Disney World — from budget-conscious accommodations such as Disney’s All-Star Resorts and Disney’s Pop Century Resort to luxurious experiences at Disney’s Polynesian Resort or Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa; there are plenty of room options to choose from.

Of course, some of the biggest news coming out of “The Most Magical Place on Earth” at the moment are the renovations going on at the classic hotels like Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

These changes were announced a few days ago and promise some very interesting new additions and looks to some of the most iconic hotels in the country.

However, Guests visiting during the holidays should make sure they’re up to date on all of the policies, as a policy regarding parking is changing immediately.

During the peak holiday season, Walt Disney World Resort hotels will restrict Guest parking availability. This policy is in place year-round at various Walt Disney World hotels, but during the holidays, this policy extends to all hotels.

Depending on when you are thinking of traveling to Walt Disney World, rates for the Value Resorts at Walt Disney World (the lease expensive Disney-owned hotels) could range from $95/night to $200/night. This depends on what time of year you travel (for example, traveling during peak seasons such as summertime and the holidays will cost more than traveling during non-peak season).

