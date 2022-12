With thousands of Guests visiting Disneyland Resort each day, attractions are destined to have issues. Even The Happiest Place on Earth has faults!

This week, a group of Guests was scared silly while riding Silly Symphony Swings at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure. @mijito_gustavito shared a video of himself and others dangling in the air during a breakdown:

Thankfully, the Guests were only a few feet off the ground. Everyone appears to have evacuated safely, and Silly Symphony Swings is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Silly Symphony Swings

While The Band Concert (1953) and Silly Symphony are best known for “The Skeleton Dance,” they also inspired this thrilling Disney Park attraction. From Disney:

Get swept off your feet and into the air as you wheel above it all in graceful, soaring circles. A Whirl of Fun! Experience the carefree thrill of flying as this classic ride carries you aloft for breathtaking views of all the park excitement below. As music swells and the colorful canopy rotates, your swing lifts you, then tilts you, then twirls you round and round—higher and higher.