Disney Guest “Messes Up,” Loses Beloved Item On Attraction

TikTok user @kaaatbabyyy recently posted a video while riding the Silly Symphony Swings where they realized they “messed up,” resulting in a major loss.

That moment when you realized… you messed up #disneyland#califoriniaadventures #minnieears #SmoothLikeNitroPepsi

As you can see in the video, the Guest was wearing a pair of Minnie Mouse ears while on the attraction. Unfortunately, they flew off. The Guest did not give an update on if the beloved merchandise was able to be retrieved or not.

If you do lose an item while on an attraction at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, you should remain seated with your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicle. Do not attempt to get out of the vehicle to retrieve it or reach outside of the vehicle, even if it is in reach. When you arrive back at the unloading station, make a Disney Cast Member aware of the lost item and they will work to attempt to retrieve it.

Disneyland’s official description of the Silly Symphony Swings reads:

A Whirl of Fun! Experience the carefree thrill of flying as this classic ride carries you aloft for breathtaking views of all the park excitement below. As music swells and the colorful canopy rotates, your swing lifts you, then tilts you, then twirls you round and round—higher and higher. Inspired by a Mickey Mouse Classic Silly Symphony Swings puts an exhilarating spin on the fun of the 1935 cartoon, “The Band Concert.” This beloved short features Mickey Mouse as a harried conductor who keeps his orchestra playing—even as a tornado whisks them all high in the sky. Your whirlwind adventure is set to the same symphonic theme as the cartoon—the stirring “William Tell Overture.”

