Disney Park Suffers Crazy Outage, Nearly All Rides Closed

Disneyland Resort is tokened as “The Happiest Place On Earth.”

The Disney Resort is known for its two world-class theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. At Disneyland Park, you can enjoy iconic attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), Space Mountain, and many more.

Next door at Disney California Adventure, you can enjoy rides like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, and The Incredicoaster.

However, if you were at Disneyland Park this past night, you probably noticed that there wasn’t much to ride.

In a social media thread, a Guest shared screenshots on the Disneyland Resort app where we can see a number of rides are listed as “Temporarily Closed” at both theme parks.

Disneyland Resort as of 8pm tonight

As you can see from the screenshot, Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Indiana Jones Adventure, Splash Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Incredicoaster, and Jessie’s Critter Carousel were all closed at the same time.

While Disney hasn’t confirmed the reason for these outages, it certainly was a unique experience for Guests who were inside the Park.

The good news is that all of these attractions have since reopened, and it seems that everything is operating as normal currently.

What do you think of this outage at Disneyland Park? Let us know in the comments!

