‘CoComelon’ Could Be Coming to Disney Predicts Media Executive

One media executive has made a bold prediction, which included the return of former Walt Disney Company executive now that CEO Bob Iger is now back at the House of Mouse.

With the return of Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, speculation began to ensue about what deals would and wouldn’t be on the table.

The rumor mill included claims that an Apple-Disney merger was on the horizon or that Iger would consider finally spinning off its sports entertainment network, ESPN. Any speculation was put to rest during a Disney Cast Members Town Hall. Iger would clarify to members of the Disney family that he has no intention of pursuing any significant acquisitions soon, adding he’s comfortable with Disney’s current assets.

Bob Iger has done more than his fair share of acquiring new companies and businesses for Disney in the past. Iger acquired Pixar, 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm, and more during his 15 years as Disney’s CEO from 2005 to 2020.

Despite the recent declarations from Iger, that isn’t stopping the broader media community from concocting its own predictions. According to one entertainment executive in a recent interview with CNBC, the anonymous entertainment executive believes that Disney will eventually buy Candle Media.

Over the last few years, Candle Media has acquired intellectual property assets such as Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company and Moonbug, which owns the animated kids series CoComelon. Even more interesting, Candle Media is run by none other than former Disney Executive Kevin Mayer. An acquisition would see Mayer’s return and potentially put him back in contention to become a successor to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Mayer is the former Head of Disney+ and Streaming for The Walt Disney Company. In a shocking move, he decided to leave the company in 2020 after it became clear he was not going to become the CEO of Disney any time soon. He would go on to have a short stint as CEO of TikTok and would be forced to leave the CEO post due to political reasons due to a potential ban on the application within the United States by former President Donald Trump.

The move could potentially check two boxes for Bob Iger. It brings back a former executive with much institutional knowledge about Disney, who could eventually succeed Iger as CEO. It also helps provide Disney with a new asset that has won the hearts and minds of a new generation of children.

As Iger begins to regain his footing with Disney, it will certainly be interesting to see if a move like this will come to fruition.

Would you like to see CoComelon acquired by Disney? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment below.