Disney Town Hall Meeting Set up to Discuss Disney’s Future

Bob Iger has wasted no time since taking over Disney once again. In a companywide memo, Iger announced there would be an ‘Employee Town Hall’ meeting on Nov. 28th to discuss the future of Disney.

Scott Gustin posted to Twitter: Disney CEO Bob Iger will host an employee Town Hall on Monday (Nov. 28) at 12 pm ET to discuss the future of the company and answer questions “as we build on Disney’s legacy of creativity, innovation, and inspiration,” according to a company memo.

He’ll be speaking from the Walt Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, California and will be answering questions about what lies ahead for the company as whole and any changes he is planning on making within Disney.

“On Monday, I will be returning to the Walt Disney Studio Lot, a place I have always loved. I’m eager to be rejoining dear colleagues and meeting new team members who’ve become part of our company this past year,” Iger wrote in the message.

The town hall will come just a week after he was reinstated as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek in a stunning turn of events.

It is no shock that Bob Iger had concerns regarding Bob Chapek. According to The Walt Street Journal, on more than one occasion Bob Iger shared that Chapek is “killing the soul of the company.”

Iger has already started changing things at Disney, which he led from 2005 to 2020 until he stepped down and handed the reins over to Chapek.

On Monday, the day after he took over the CEO job, Iger said the company would reorganize its media unit and announced the departure of that unit’s boss, Kareem Daniel, who was Chapek’s right-hand man.

We’re curious to find out what’s talked about in the Town Meeting.

