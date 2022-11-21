Bob Iger and His Greatest Achievements While at Disney

in Disney

Posted on by Tabitha Boothe Leave a comment
Bob Iger

Credit: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/ Shutterstock

It was just announced on November 20th, 2022, that Bob Iger will be taking over as CEO once again for the Walt Disney Company.

He will be replacing current CEO Bob Chapek.

Bob Iger (left) and Bob Chapek (right) at Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

Related: Bob Iger Officially Replaces Bob Chapek as Disney CEO

Iger’s tenure at the Walt Disney Company from 2005 to 2020 saw some of the company’s biggest achievements, acquisitions, and successes.

He started as a TV Weatherman for ABC in 1974 and by 1989 was the head of ABC. In 2000, Bob was promoted to President and COO of the Walt Disney Company.

bob iger
Credit: Disney/ABC/ Heidi Gutman

Finally, in 2005, he was selected to succeed Michael Eisner as CEO of Disney.

Related: Disney Adults BREAK Internet After Bob Chapek’s Removal

Throughout his 15 years of service with the Walt Disney Company, Iger oversaw some of the biggest major accomplishments at Disney.

Acquiring of Pixar (2006)

Pixar Fest Hong Kong
Credit: Pixar

In less than a year Bob Iger was able to acquire the computer animation studio Pixar. Steve Jobs, the owner of Pixar at time, already had a relationship with Walt Disney Studios. Bob saw the potential and bought the company for $7.4 billion dollars.

Shanghai Disneyland (2009)

Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Bob slowly began to restructure Disney to bring it into the twenty first century. One of the biggest changes happening in 2009 when he had the vision to bring a new park to Shanghai, China. Six years later, in 2016, Shanghai Disneyland opened and has attracted over 10 million visitors a year.

Marvel Studios (2009)

bob iger (left) with tom holland (right) at onward premiere
Credit: ABC

2009 was a big year for Bob and for the Walt Disney Company.

Bob was able to acquire Marvel Studios on the eve of the launch of The Avengers. Iger believed that adding Marvel to Disney would provide immense opportunities in growth and value for the company.

He was able to buy the company for $4 billion dollars.

Acquistion of Lucasfilm (2012)

The Mandalorian and Grogu at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

The next big thing Bob wanted was Star Wars. Disney already had a partnership George Lucas, having major rides (Star Tours & Indiana Jones) at the Disney parks.

In 2012, Iger purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion dollars. That gave the company control over two of the biggest franchises in Hollwood- Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

21st Century Fox (2019)

simpsons plusaversary welcome synergy scene simpson family in mickey hats in front of bob iger statue
Credit: 20th Century Studios

In 2019, Bob bought 21st Century Fox which included The Simpsons, Avatar, X-Men, and much more. This was one of Iger’s biggest purchases at $71.3 billion dollars.

We are all so excited that Bob Iger is back and can’t wait to see how he transforms Disney once again. 

Tabitha Boothe

I grew up on Disney and being from Arizona, I was able to go to Disneyland every summer with my family. My love of all things Walt Disney has just grown over time and have now been instilled into my marriage and our three wonderful kids! We love Disney and go as often as we can. When I'm not at a Disney Park or writing about my favorite attraction, I can be found curled up with a good book (preferably action/fantasy)!

Be the first to comment!