Bob Iger and His Greatest Achievements While at Disney

It was just announced on November 20th, 2022, that Bob Iger will be taking over as CEO once again for the Walt Disney Company.

He will be replacing current CEO Bob Chapek.

Iger’s tenure at the Walt Disney Company from 2005 to 2020 saw some of the company’s biggest achievements, acquisitions, and successes.

He started as a TV Weatherman for ABC in 1974 and by 1989 was the head of ABC. In 2000, Bob was promoted to President and COO of the Walt Disney Company.

Finally, in 2005, he was selected to succeed Michael Eisner as CEO of Disney.

Throughout his 15 years of service with the Walt Disney Company, Iger oversaw some of the biggest major accomplishments at Disney.

Acquiring of Pixar (2006)

In less than a year Bob Iger was able to acquire the computer animation studio Pixar. Steve Jobs, the owner of Pixar at time, already had a relationship with Walt Disney Studios. Bob saw the potential and bought the company for $7.4 billion dollars.

Shanghai Disneyland (2009)

Bob slowly began to restructure Disney to bring it into the twenty first century. One of the biggest changes happening in 2009 when he had the vision to bring a new park to Shanghai, China. Six years later, in 2016, Shanghai Disneyland opened and has attracted over 10 million visitors a year.

Marvel Studios (2009)

2009 was a big year for Bob and for the Walt Disney Company.

Bob was able to acquire Marvel Studios on the eve of the launch of The Avengers. Iger believed that adding Marvel to Disney would provide immense opportunities in growth and value for the company.

He was able to buy the company for $4 billion dollars.

Acquistion of Lucasfilm (2012)

The next big thing Bob wanted was Star Wars. Disney already had a partnership George Lucas, having major rides (Star Tours & Indiana Jones) at the Disney parks.

In 2012, Iger purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion dollars. That gave the company control over two of the biggest franchises in Hollwood- Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

21st Century Fox (2019)

In 2019, Bob bought 21st Century Fox which included The Simpsons, Avatar, X-Men, and much more. This was one of Iger’s biggest purchases at $71.3 billion dollars.

We are all so excited that Bob Iger is back and can’t wait to see how he transforms Disney once again.