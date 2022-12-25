‘Clone Wars’ Spinoff Has A Very Different Story Planned For Season 2

While the Bad Batch is a fun crew to be around, Season 2 will be shaking up what to expect from the Star Wars animated series.

In just a few weeks, Star Wars will be getting some more adventures set during the early years of the Empire. Clone troopers are still involved with the Empire, and Stormtroopers are becoming more common. The Jedi have disappeared, and the Empire is taking advantage of a war-torn galaxy to establish dominance.

In The Bad Batch Season 2, IGN reveals that the Empire is no longer tracking them down because they believe the crew died on Kamino with Tipoca City. Crosshair did manage to rejoin the Empire, as seen in the trailer for Season 2, which means that even if the crew is fine, it could be a matter of time before Crosshair reveals that they are still alive and actually saved him.

Unlike the Bad Batch, who will continue to do missions and earn a living, Crosshair will have his own story, which will be intertwined with Commander Cody. Crosshair still justifies his actions and believes he is doing the right thing, but Cody might not believe in the Empire anymore.

On the other end, the Empire will constantly expand and change the systems they control with an iron fist. While fans may have seen cool moments of Clone Wars tech used here or there, The Bad Batch will be using less and less as the Empire standardizes its equipment.

Michelle Ang reveals that Omega will also be having a different role in Season 2 as she will be like an “adrenaline junkie” and very obsessed with completing the mission. According to Star Wars Direct, Ang shares that Omega won’t be the girl fascinated by the worlds she explores anymore with her crew:

“I think that’s a really different place from Season 1 where she was sort of constantly in awe and sort of being wowed by the physical world around her. She’s also upskilled a little bit and wearing a more appropriate costume…”

Star Wars will continue to expand the universe and tell stories in every corner of the galaxy, and The Bad Batch is no exception. Right now, Season 2 will have lots of Clone Wars characters returning to the fold, with potentially a few Star Wars: Rebels characters making a surprise cameo.

The Bad Batch Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on January 4, 2023.

