Chris Pratt In Talks to Revive Another Failing Franchise

Chris Pratt has seen his fair share of blockbuster success over the last several years.

Pratt’s most recent movie saw him reprise the role of Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion (2022), a blockbuster that brought in more than $1 billion globally, but there’s been much more going on than just his success with the Jurassic World franchise.

The husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt reprised his role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) earlier this summer, and in addition, Pratt will be back on the big screen again in May of 2023 as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) hits theaters. Super Mario Bros. (2023), which sees Pratt voice the character of Mario, will also debut in theaters on April 7, 2023– though it was originally scheduled for December 21 this year.

As Pratt already has several projects on the docket, it seems that one more might be in the works for the future.

A report from Giant Freakin’ Robot indicates that Chris Pratt is in talks for a major role in the next addition of the Ghostbusters franchise. Though reboots and sequels for the franchise had been considered failures in the past, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) was a relative success at the box office, grossing more than $200 million at the box office.

As a result of the success of this particular film, there is a reported belief that bringing in a star like Chris Pratt could help take the next installment to another level.

“For the most part, it took the popular soft-reboot route of introducing new, younger characters alongside brief appearances from established older characters, with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace eventually teaming up with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and the digital ghost of Harold Ramis to take on a resurgent Gozer (Olivia Wilde). Bringing a recognizable star like Chris Pratt to the next Ghostbusters movie could certainly be seen as an attempt to keep the momentum going.”

In addition to the rumors of Pratt taking on a role in Ghostbusters, there have also been reports that he’ll play a role in a new Garfield movie, set to be released in 2024.

If you haven’t seen it yet, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+.

