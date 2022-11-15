Pixar’s Controversial Film Nominated For MAJOR Award!

Next to Lightyear (2022), Turning Red (2022) was one of Pixar’s most controversial films. The film featured frank discussions about growing up, rebelling against strict parents, and menstruation.

For many fans, the film didn’t go far enough. Animators allegedly removed an LGBTQIA+ scene from the film amid the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy in Florida.

On Tuesday, Turning Red finally received positive attention. According to a tweet from Disney+, the Pixar film has been nominated for the GRAMMY Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Nobody Like U”):

Congratulations to @PixarTurningRed , a #DisneyPlus Original, on their #GRAMMYs nomination! #TurningRed 🎵 Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Nobody Like U”

The song was written for the in-film band 4*TOWN, which Mei Lee and her friends are desperate to see perform live. Jordan Fischer (Robaire), Topher Ngo (Aaron T.), Josh Levi (Aaron Z.), Finneas O’Connell (Jesse), and Grayson Villanueva (Tae Young) make up the voices of the animated boy band.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto (2021) was also nominated in this category for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The film also received GRAMMY nominations for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

You can tune into the GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST.

More on Turning Red (2022)

Turning Red premiered directly on Disney Plus on March 11, 2022. From Disney:

Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

What did you think of Pixar’s Turning Red?