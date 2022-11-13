New ‘Star Wars’ Merch Seemingly Confirms Major ‘Bad Batch’ Moment

New merchandise has been released promoting The Bad Batch Season 2 and may have spoiled a major moment in the series.

While fans have enjoyed watching stories about Mandalorians, Jedi, and Rebels, Clone Force 99 holds a special place in the Star Wars universe. With The Clone Wars sadly over, The Bad Batch continues the story after the Empire has taken over and begun phasing out Phase 2 Clone troopers from the Galactic Empire.

Season 1 ended with Kamino losing Tipoca City, where the clones were created. This tragic moment left Clone Force 99, giving Crosshair another chance, but the fellow Clone decided that his loyalty was to the Empire, not his brothers.

Hunter is still on the run with his fellow brothers as the second season will continue exploring what Clone Force 99 is up to. The Empire is still up to sinister plans, but Clone Force 99 is pushing forward and might be pressed to directly fight the Empire sooner or later.

Time has passed, and Omega is still with her brothers, but it seems that Crosshair and The Bad Batch might team up again in Season 2 at one point.

In a merchandise release for Displate, a poster company, The Bad Batch, has a new design with the full squad together, stating that they are wanted by the Empire. Here’s a picture of the poster:

While some fans might think that the poster could be from Bad Batch Season 1, Crosshair was never a wanted man by the Empire. Even since his brothers left Kamino to escape the Empire, Crosshair followed orders. He fought against his brothers and obeyed the Empire to help take down his old crew. Omega also looks a lot older as she sports a new style that will be seen in Season 2.

It seems that The Bad Batch will bring the whole squad back together based on Crosshair being on the team, but something major would have to happen for Crosshair to change his mind. It was revealed during the Season 1 finale that Crosshair wasn’t under the influence of the inhibitor chip anymore leaving the Clone to be acting entirely by his own will.

It’s hard to know what the Empire will do to make loyal clones like Crosshair reconsider, but it might be the same event that causes Commander Cody to leave the Empire. It’s also merchandise, so there’s a good chance that the designers placed Crosshair as part of the team for fun rather than to tease any story details.

The Bad Batch Season 2 debuts on January 4, 2023.

Are you excited for The Bad Batch Season 2? Let us know what you think!