One ‘Star Wars’ Character Needs to Die Before ‘Andor’ Season 2

***SPOILERS FOR ANDOR EPISODE 10, “ONE WAY OUT”***

Sometimes, fate gets in the way of what fans might hope to see, and it seems that one fan-favorite character might be going out in a blaze of glory.

Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael is one of the more intriguing characters in the Star Wars universe. He is cunning but understands his situation with refreshing clarity. He knows the Empire needs to be fought, and the only way to do that is to cause some of the galaxy more pain to force the Empire’s hand.

Once the Empire tightens their grip after the events of Aldhani, people begin to resist after seeing how little the Empire cares about them. This allows people like Kino Loy and the inmates of Narkina Five to break free from the prison and escape.

The Imperial Security Bureau continues to get closer and closer to identifying Luthen, and with his last conversation with Lonni, the ISB informant groomed by Luthen, fans can safely assume that Luthen will die in the series after his fantastic monologue about sacrifice. With only two seasons and Season 2 covering four years, there’s not enough time for Luthen to stay alive.

Since the character is nowhere to be seen during the Galactic Civil War, Luthen is probably dead long before the Rebellion begins laying siege on the Empire. This means that Luthen’s time of death might be crucial and coming up soon. For instance, when other rebels meet Mon Mothma or Bail Organa, they mention the system of rebel cells, but Luthen is never brought up. With the Ghost crew joining the Rebellion just a little after Andor Season 1, it seems plausible that his time will come sooner than fans expected.

Another reason would be that Luthen’s death would be more impactful at the end of Season 1. If Luthen survives for another year, then the ISB will have spent months with no great leads and making little progress in catching Luthen. Also, Mothma wouldn’t have access to the network as she only gains it after Luthen has died.

Based on Andor Season 1 so far, Luthen is a very paranoid character who can’t afford more liabilities than he can afford which is why he would share the network with Mon Mothma unless he were dying. The trailer does show Luthen using the Fondor to take out some Imperial Tie Fighters and other starships in a space battle, but it’s hard to know if Luthen will die here or if he will meet his end in another way.

With only two episodes left before Season 2, there isn’t a lot of time before Luthen could die, but if he doesn’t, then the start of the Rebellion might get a little bit messy since Bail Organa and Mon Mothma have to start working together soon for the story to make sense and fit with canon.

More on Andor

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

