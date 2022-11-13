Disneyland Resort is apparently ignoring the newest improvements that just arrived at the California theme park affecting Guests’ experience.

Disneyland Resort has been the home to countless memories for millions of Guests from around the world for over 60 years. While the Resort remains a staple of family fun in America, it has undergone several changes through the decades, adding new attractions, experiences, lands, and even a new Park, Disney California Adventure Park. These constant changes are often brought to life in trying to improve Guests’ experiences when visiting the Disney Parks in California, but it would seem that one of the most recent upgrades is going through a particularly rough patch.

MagicBand+, Disney Parks’ latest innovation, debuted at Disneyland Resort on October 29, marking a massive milestone in the history of the California theme park, as Guests were able to enjoy an enhanced experience with the wearable technology for the first time ever and live a new dimension of Disney storytelling.

Despite the anticipation to experience this new feature, Disneyland faced a couple of backfalls, as Guests were confused about the battery life of the new MagicBand+ and found it challenging to have their latest gear set up. To add to this situation, it would appear that Disneyland is regressing, as the attractions in the Park are not taking advantage of the new features.

Hastin (@hastin) shared an image of a long line of Guests waiting to enter “it’s a small world,” and commented that Cast Members were asking to see every Guest’s Lightning Lane arrival time or their barcode to scan it instead of using their MagicBand+.

Entirely negating the point of MagicBand+, a CM is asking to see everyone's Lightning Lane arrival time/barcode at the entrance of Small World. pic.twitter.com/bqoUc0YcBD — Hastin (@hastin) November 12, 2022

The circumstances of this scene were not specified in the tweet, meaning we can’t be sure if Guests were being asked to use their Disneyland app instead of their MagicBand+ due to a lack of infrastructure, a failure in the system, or any other reason.

While it is understandable that the MagicBand+ system is relatively new at the California theme parks and that both Cast Members and Guests are still getting used to it, it is bizarre to see this scene take place at Disneyland.

